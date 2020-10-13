Chris Gayle Back in Training After Recovering From Stomach Bug

Kings XI Punjab opening batsman Chris Gayle is back on the training ground, having recovered from his stomach bug and is likely to be available for their next Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played on Thursday, 15 October.

Gayle was back on the training ground on Monday, the franchise said on their official website.

The veteran West Indian batsman had suffered a stomach infection that kept him out of the competition for a week, and was also temporarily admitted to the hospital, but has now made a full recovery and is back to the cricket field, it added.