‘Universe Boss’ Gayle Has Started Most IPL Seasons With a Bang

When 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle scored 53 off 45 balls for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, it was the third successive year that he had smashed a half-century in his first of an IPL edition.

Overall, it was seventh 50-plus score -- including a century -- that he had smashed in his first match of a particular edition of the tournament.

After being benched for the first few matches, the KXIP, languishing at the bottom of the eight-team points table, finally brought the hard-hitting left-handed batsman and he smashed the Bangalore bowlers smithereens at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.