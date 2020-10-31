Chris Gayle Fined For Code of Conduct Breach in IPL Match vs RR

Chris Gayle scored 99 for his team Kings XI Punjab in a vital game against Rajasthan Royals, but finished on the losing end of the result.

The 41-year-old was in great touch on Friday night, smashing 8 sixes and 6 fours during his innings before getting out to Jofra Archer in the last over.

He was batting on 99 and right after he fell victim to Archer’s yorker he tried to hit his bat on the ground in frustration but the bat slipped his hand and flew many meters across the pitch.