All Eyes on MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings Aim for 4th IPL Title

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo recently said that Dhoni would lead the transition of the CSK, just as he did for the Indian team. According to the all-rounder, Dhoni will be under less pressure than what he must have faced while being the captain of the Indian team, but that won't change the approach of the veteran wicket-keeper.

"I know it's been at the back of his mind for some time. I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It's just a matter of when to step aside and hand it over to whether it's (Suresh) Raina or someone younger," Bravo had said recently when asked about Dhoni's plans for his successor in CSK.

The Yellow Brigade will begin their 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians, chasing their bid for the record-equalling fourth title in the tournament opener in Dubai on 19 September. MI are also the only team to have won four titles thus far.