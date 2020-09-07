Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2020 Full Schedule

Chennai Super Kings play Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL 2020 season, on 19 September, the BCCI announced as they finally released the schedule of season 13 of the T20 tournament.

MS Dhoni’s CSK have been the last team to start training in the UAE after 13 members of their travelling party, including 2 players, tested positive for coronavirus. The team finally started training on Friday, 4 September even as their squad has seen two pull-outs with Suresh Raina returning home to India and Harbhajan Singh pulling out due to personal reasons.