Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2020 Full Schedule
Full schedule of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2020.
Chennai Super Kings play Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL 2020 season, on 19 September, the BCCI announced as they finally released the schedule of season 13 of the T20 tournament.
MS Dhoni’s CSK have been the last team to start training in the UAE after 13 members of their travelling party, including 2 players, tested positive for coronavirus. The team finally started training on Friday, 4 September even as their squad has seen two pull-outs with Suresh Raina returning home to India and Harbhajan Singh pulling out due to personal reasons.
CSK’s IPL 2020 Full Schedule
- September 19 (7:30pm): Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings (Abu Dhabi)
- September 22 (7:30pm): Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah)
- September 25 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals (Dubai)
- October 2 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai)
- October 4 (7:30pm): Kings Xi Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings (Dubai)
- October 7 (7:30pm): Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Chennai Super Kings (Abu Dhabi)
- October 10 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Royal Vs Challengers Bangalore (Dubai)
- October 13 (7:30pm): Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings (Dubai)
- October 17 (7:30pm): Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah)
- October 19 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi)
- October 23 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians (Sharjah)
- October 25 (3:30pm): Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings (Dubai)
- October 29 (7:30pm): Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Dubai)
- November 1 (3:30pm): Chennai Super Vs Kings Kings Xi Punjab (Abu Dhabi)
Published: 07 Sep 2020, 04:52 AM IST
