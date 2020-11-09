Can’t Win Games If You Don’t Take Catches, Says David Warner

“The main thing is attitude in the field. You can't win if you don't take catches, we'll have to do much better next time - that's what's let us down in this tournament - the attitude on the field,” Warner said after the game in Abu Dhabi.

For SRH, Jason Holder played an important role in turning their season around after they lost Bhuvneshwar Kumar early on due to injury but what did not help either was the untimely setback with Wriddhiman Saha’s hamstring.

“Losing key players like Saha and Bhuvi has been difficult, but the rest of them have been excellent in their roles to get us where we have gotten today.”

“..no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCB, but I'm proud to be where we are today.”

The ace Australian batsman however was all praise for the left arm pacer T Natarajan, who has the very useful habit of being able to bowl yorkers with unerring accuracy in the death.