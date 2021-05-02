Buttler’s Maiden T20 Ton Fires RR to an Imposing 218 vs SRH

Jos Buttler stormed back to form with a blistering century, his maiden IPL ton, laced with eight sixes and eleven fours as Rajasthan Royals posted an ominous 220/3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in New Delhi.

Skipper Sanju Samson supported Buttler for a majority of the innings, chipping in with a brisk 48 as RR cruised to the solid total.