Bowlers Failed to Execute Plans, Says Warner After Loss to KKR
KKR beat SRH by 10 runs on Sunday night in Chenni.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner said that the team failed to execute their plans while bowling and ended up conceding too many runs towards the end of the Kolkata Knight Riders (SRH) innings on Sunday.
SRH lost to KKR by 10 runs in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) match of the season. KKR scored 187/6 batting first and Warner said that the was surprised by the amount of runs they managed to get considering the conditions at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
“I didn’t think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well, they had a fantastic partnership over there. We failed to execute the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end,” said Warner after the match.
"The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us. We would like to have won the first game, but we have four more games at this venue and hopefully we will get used to the square and the dimensions of this ground," said Warner.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan though was all praise for his top order batsmen.
"Today was quite magnificent the way the guys at the top of the order batted. Nitish (Rana) and (Rahul) Tripathi were absolutely outstanding and set up the game for our middle order to play in the manner we want to play," said Morgan in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Rana scored 80 off 56 balls and Tripathi scored 53 off 29 and their 93-run partnership for the second wicket, which came in just 50 balls, propelled KKR to 187/6. SRH were restricted to 177/5.
Morgan also hailed the bowling unit for the kind of start they gave to their defence. "Certainly the bowling, we couldn't have asked for a better start. Chopped and changed a bit in the powerplay. Huge amount of structure that goes into the decisions on the field. We have got a fantastic head coach in (Brendon) McCullum," said Morgan.
