Bombay High Court Tells BCCI to Pay Deccan Chargers Rs 4800 Crore

After a major boost when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won a legal battle against World Sports Group (WSG), it has suffered a blow as Bombay High Court appointed arbitrator passed an award in favour of now defunct IPL side Deccan Chargers which may see the Indian board having to shell out Rs 4800 crore to Deccan Chronicle Holdings (DCHL).

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that the turn of events was surprising, but a final decision will be made only after going through the complete order. An appeal though is on the cards from the board against the award.

"To be honest it has come as a surprise and it would be fascinating to see what the Ld. Arbitrator has relied upon and one can only make a proper assessment only upon reading the order but you can be sure that the BCCI would go in appeal against this award since it does have a very good case," he pointed.