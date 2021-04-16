Ben Stokes Will Return to England on Saturday for Surgery: ECB
X-rays and CT scans have revealed that Stokes has fractured his left index finger.
All-rounder Ben Stokes will be out for up to 12 weeks due to a broken finger, the England cricket board confirmed on Friday.
Stokes, who is currently in India with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, will fly home on Saturday and have surgery in Leeds on Monday.
After dropping a chance earlier in the match, Stokes ran in from long on and dived forward to complete the dismissal of Gayle and immediately felt discomfort in his left hand, grimacing as he got up to celebrate with his teammates.
He continued on through the match but did not bowl and was dismissed for a three-ball duck as the Royals fell five runs short of their target of 222.
With Stokes’ injury, Rajasthan Royals have been dealt a big blow as they were already without Jofra Archer.
