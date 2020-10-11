Ben Stokes Makes IPL 2020 Debut as Smith’s RR Play Warner’s SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opt to bat first; Uthappa, Parag and Unadkat come back in for Rajasthan.
Having completed his mandatory six-day quarantine period, Ben Stokes is set for debut in the 2020 Indian Premier League. The English all-rounder was included in Rajasthan Royals’ playing eleven for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday,
Sunrisers captain David Warner won the toss and decided to bat on the used Dubai pitch. Sunrisers made one change in their playing XI, bringing in all-rounder Vijay Shankar in place of Abdul Samad.
RR skipper Steve Smith said that they will have to take some early wickets as the surface will get slower as the game progresses. Apart from Stokes, RR made three more changes, bringing back Jaydev Unadkat, Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag in for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Aaron and Mahipal Lomror.
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
