ADVERTISEMENT

BCCI Invites Quotations for Title Sponsor Rights for Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Only those satisfying the terms and conditions set out therein shall be permitted to submit a quote.

IANS
Published
IPL
1 min read
BCCI Invites Quotations for Title Sponsor Rights for Women's T20 Challenge 2022
i

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of Request for Quotations for Title Sponsorship Rights for Womens T20 Challenge 2022.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including the process for submissions of quotes, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Request for Quotation (RFQ) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

The procedure to procure the RFQ documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The RFQ will be available for purchase till May 4, '022,' the BCCI said in a statement on Thursday."

Also Read

IPL Playoffs Venues Announced & Women's T20 Challenge Dates Finalised: Report

IPL Playoffs Venues Announced & Women's T20 Challenge Dates Finalised: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

"Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFQ to rfq@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFQ documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFQ fee.

Any interested party wishing to submit a quote is required to purchase the RFQ. However, only those satisfying the terms and conditions set out therein shall be permitted to submit a quote.

It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to submit a quote, it said. "BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the RFQ process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason."

Also Read

IPL 2022: Dale Steyn Has His Say On Umran Malik and Indian Team Chances

IPL 2022: Dale Steyn Has His Say On Umran Malik and Indian Team Chances

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×