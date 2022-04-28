BCCI Invites Quotations for Title Sponsor Rights for Women's T20 Challenge 2022

"Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFQ to rfq@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFQ documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFQ fee.



Any interested party wishing to submit a quote is required to purchase the RFQ. However, only those satisfying the terms and conditions set out therein shall be permitted to submit a quote.



It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to submit a quote, it said. "BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the RFQ process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason."