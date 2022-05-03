BCCI Announce Schedule and Venue of IPL Playoffs and Women's T20 Challenge
IPL schedule: The IPL final will be on 29 May 29 in Ahmedabad
The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs and final will be played from May 24 to May 29 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.
As per a BCCI release, Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24 followed by the Eliminator on May 25. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the final on May 27 and May 29 respectively.
Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 to be played from May 23 to May 28 will be held in Pune.
Schedule of the IPL 2022 Playoffs:
May 24: Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2, Kolkata
May 25: Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4, Kolkata
May 27: Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Ahmedabad
May 29: Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad
Schedule of Women's T20 Challenge
May 23: Match No.1, Pune (19:30 IST)
May 24: Match N.2, Pune (15:30 IST)
May 26: Match No.3, Pune (19:30 IST)
May 28: Final, Pune (19:30 IST)
