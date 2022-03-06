BCCI Announce Full Schedule of IPL 2022 - CSK Play KKR in Opener on 26 May

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune, the league said in a statement.

The league will stage its first double-header on March 27, starting with a day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at night.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on March 29 when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

Overall, there will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 1530 hrs IST. All evening matches will start at 1930 hrs IST.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule for the Playoffs and the IPL 2022 final, to be played on 29th May will be announced later.