Axar Patel Says He Asked Rishabh Pant to Let Him Bowl Super Over

Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel said that he had told captain Rishabh Pant that he will bowl the Super Over in their match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Patel ended up conceding just seven runs which Pant and Shikhar Dhawan chased down.

"When I was in the dressing room, I was thinking that on this wicket, a spinner would be pretty effective. When I came out of the dressing room, the coach and everyone were talking. The initial thought was to go with a fast bowler -- Avesh Khan -- because they would send a left-right combination," Patel said in the post-match press conference.