Aryan Khan Part of KKR's Buyers' Table IPL Auction 2022

Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan along with his sister Suhana and Juhi Chawla's daughter are all part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' owners' table at the 2022 IPL auction.

Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla co-own IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and as the auction is scheduled for the 12th and 13th of February, the three youngsters have been seen strategising on the Auction Table along with Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders have remained very busy during the first set of auction as they brought back Australian Captain and Fast Bowler Pat Cummins and their hunt for Captain might have ended after they bought back Shreyas Iyer for 12.25 Crore.