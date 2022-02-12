Aryan Khan Part of KKR's Buyers' Table IPL Auction 2022
KKR's team management along with Aryan Khan make an appearance at the Auction table,trying to best squad
Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan along with his sister Suhana and Juhi Chawla's daughter are all part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' owners' table at the 2022 IPL auction.
Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla co-own IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and as the auction is scheduled for the 12th and 13th of February, the three youngsters have been seen strategising on the Auction Table along with Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders have remained very busy during the first set of auction as they brought back Australian Captain and Fast Bowler Pat Cummins and their hunt for Captain might have ended after they bought back Shreyas Iyer for 12.25 Crore.
Shreyas Iyer has become the most expensive player till now of IPL 2022 Auction. Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals in 2020 and took the team to the final which they, unfortunately, lost to Five-time champions Mumbai Champions. Despite being a very talented player, Shreyas Iyer did not have a very good IPL 2021 but KKR would be hoping that Shreyas Iyer changes their fortunes and helps them win another IPL season.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.