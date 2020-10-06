We Didn’t Execute Well: AB de Villiers on RCB’s Big Loss to Delhi

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers said that their team failed to execute their plan well, after a 59-run loss to Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, 5 October.

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl, but his bowlers failed to check DC batsmen as they posted 196 for four wickets in 20 overs. South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, along with Man-of-the-Match Axar Patel, then effectively restricted RCB to 137 for nine wickets in 20 overs.

“I thought 196 was definitely over par. You have to give credit to them for starting well in the first six (overs). We did very well to pull it back. I felt we were very slow to adapt with our defensive bowling. It was one of those wickets were you needed to utilise the conditions, bowl it into the deck to get some purchase out of it. Unfortunately, we leaked 20 (runs) over par,” said de Villiers.