AB de Villiers’ Onslaught Helps RCB Post 171/5 Against Delhi 

Asked to bat first, RCB started off in their usual fluent manner with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal looking to attack right from the get-go. The openers raced away to 30 in four overs before Kohli chopped it onto his stumps off Avesh Khan for 12.

Padikkal, off the next delivery in the next over, saw his stumps broken by Ishant Sharma for 17, leaving RCB at 30/2 in the powerplay.

Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell steadied the ship – with the Australian of course being the more aggressive of the two.

Maxwell, who has been in fine form so far, was more than happy to take the aerial route, hitting two sixes and a four during a 20-ball-25, before old foe Amit Mishra had his number yet again.