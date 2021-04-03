Player, Wankhede Ground Staff, Event Management Team Test Positive
Ground staff, event managers and players test positive for COVID-19 with the countdown for season 14 officially on.
Just a week to go for the start of the Indian Premier League and new cases of COVID-19 continue to be a concern for the organisers and franchises as all parties prepare to hold a successful and safe season 14 of the tournament.
On Saturday, news emerged of eight members of Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium’s ground staff testing positive for COVID-19.
“Yes, it was 8 positive cases yesterday as far as ground-staff are concerned. Today two more positive cases have emerged and all 10 have been sent back home and are isolated,” a senior Mumbai CA official told PTI.
The official also confirmed that 6-7 members of the event management team hired by the BCCI had also tested positive. All individuals have been sent into isolation.
The eight IPL franchises are currently based in Chennai and Mumbai ahead of the 9 April season-opener with the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai set to host 10 matches this season. A report in ESPNCricinfo also stated that Hyderabad was being seen as a back-up venue in case cases continue to rise in Mumbai and the Government announces a lockdown.
"Hyderabad has emerged as a back-up venue option, should one or more of the six designated host cities not be able to hold their matches," ESPNcricinfo stated on Saturday.
Axar Patel Tests Positive
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was one of the stars in the Indian team's Test series win over England, also tested positive for COVID-19, the Delhi Capitals franchise confirmed on Saturday.
The bowler has been placed in isolation and is the second case of a player returning a positive test after KKR’s Nitish Rana last week.
"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test came positive," said a statement from the Delhi Capitals franchise.
"He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery," the statement added.
