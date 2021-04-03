Player, Wankhede Ground Staff, Event Management Team Test Positive

Just a week to go for the start of the Indian Premier League and new cases of COVID-19 continue to be a concern for the organisers and franchises as all parties prepare to hold a successful and safe season 14 of the tournament.

On Saturday, news emerged of eight members of Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium’s ground staff testing positive for COVID-19.

“Yes, it was 8 positive cases yesterday as far as ground-staff are concerned. Today two more positive cases have emerged and all 10 have been sent back home and are isolated,” a senior Mumbai CA official told PTI.

The official also confirmed that 6-7 members of the event management team hired by the BCCI had also tested positive. All individuals have been sent into isolation.