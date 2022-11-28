'Built The World's Tallest Statue Here, But Couldn't Build Good Schools For Us?'

"I will show you the state of the aanganwadi in our village. It may just collapse at any time," said 28-year-old Rajendra Tadvi, a local activist, and one of the few educated youth of the Kevadia village near which the Statue of Unity (SoU) stands tall in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar (formerly called Kevadia Colony).

Hardly 200 meters from his house stood the local aanganwadi -a quaint structure with a damaged tin roof and a broken window, one toilet outside, and one drinking water tap that had no water. "It gets flooded when it rains," Rajendra said, pointing at the holes in the roof.

"The world's tallest statue was made here but the schools are in a dilapidated state. There is just one teacher from Class 1-6. The aanganwadi may collapse any time. There is a secondary school nearby, but that's in a bad state too," said Rajendra.