Arrogance or Masterstroke: What Gujarat Change of Guard Says About Modi & Shah

The change of guard in Gujarat wasn't so much about outgoing Chief Minister Vijay Rupani or his replacement Bhupendra Patel or the several other leaders who may have "missed the bus" yet again. It was more about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's style of functioning.

Some see the decision as a "proof of their arrogance" while others called it "another masterstroke" — in the end, people's opinion about the change in Gujarat was mainly a product of what they thought of Modi and Shah.

The truth is somewhere in between these positions.

This article will argue that the change of CM in Gujarat was the result of political pragmatism on the part of the Modi-Shah duo but with a hint of "high command" culture that they are being accused of.

There are three elements to this: