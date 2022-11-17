Gujarat Elections: Panic or Strategy? 4 Reasons Behind BJP's 'Modi Overdrive'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly be going door-to-door distributing voter slips in Gujarat on 28-29 November and on 2-3 December. He will be addressing eight rallies between 19 and 21 November.

Earlier in November, Modi blessed couples at a mass wedding in Bhavnagar.

Both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have mocked the PM's campaign overdrive in Gujarat as "desperation" or an indication of "BJP's nervousness."

But is it really that simple? Maybe not.

The Quint spoke to several people involved with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) campaign in Gujarat and these are some of the reasons that came up for the PM's extensive deployment in the Gujarat campaign.