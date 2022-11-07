'Saw My Friends Cheering Cops': Muslim Man Flogged In Gujarat's Kheda

The Sessions Court's condition prohibiting Sarif from entering the Matar taluka till March 2023 comes at a heavy financial cost, he said. "I am a farmer and do some wood work on the side. Both of these require me to be in the village. I need to visit my fields regularly to take care of my crops. In my absence, who will work on the fields? Who will handle the shop? How will we pay our bills? What will my family eat?" Sarif asked. The family for now is surviving on whatever savings they had, he added.

"Unfortunately, the victims are being punished and the criminals are still on duty," he said, referring to the police personnel accused in the case. The men who were flogged submitted a complaint to the police on 12 October.

In their complaint, the flogged men named 15 police personnel, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, the village Sarpanch, and a BJP taluka member.

On 21 October, a division bench of the Gujarat High Court issued a notice, returnable 12 December, to the 15 police personnel and state authorities allegedly involved in this case including the offices of IG (Ahmedabad range) and Kheda SP, 10 Constables of Matar police station and the local crime branch at Kheda, an Inspector of the local crime branch, and two Sub Inspectors.