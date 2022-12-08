Gujarat Election Results: Son of 'Godmother' Survives BJP Wave on SP's Cycle

Tryst With Politics

In 2012 and 2017, Jadeja contested from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and won. Later, NCP denied him a ticket as he had openly supported the ruling BJP on several issues, including in the crucial Rajya Sabha polls.

He then switched to the Samajwadi Party (SP).

He has always maintained that he is not interested to join the bigwigs like BJP and Congress; however, he has always maintained good ties with the two parties.

In an earlier interview with the news agency ANI, he said: , “My mother, father, and uncle all were MLAs from Kutiyana and used to work for the poor. They worked for all the communities of the society.”

On being asked the whether he wins due to fear, he said, "If you had asked me this in ‘80s-’90s, I would have said maybe. There was a ballot paper then. Now there is EVM. People vote for me due to my work. Everyone here knows me as I have spent my entire life here. This is my mother’s village,” he added.