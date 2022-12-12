'Baseless and False': AAP Amid Rumours of Gujarat MLAs Jumping Ship to BJP

If more than three AAP MLAs jump ship to the BJP, the party stands to lose its national party status.

As per highly placed sources in AAP, party high-command in Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia) and Gujarat (Gopal Italia and Isudan Gadhvi) is in touch with all five legislators. "No legislator will jump ship. These are baseless rumours. Party high-command is in touch with all five MLAs. We are already preparing a roadmap for the next five years," the source said.

As per the anti-defection law, at least 4 AAP legislators -- two-third of the party strength in the Assembly -- will have to join the BJP for them to avoid suspension from the House.

It is pertinent to note that the five leaders have not yet taken oath as MLAs.

The results for 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls, conducted in two phases, were declared on 8 December. The BJP won a landslide victory with 156 seats and a vote share of 52.5 percent, whereas, the Congress party finished second with 16 seats and a vote share of 12.9 percent.