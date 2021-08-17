Bhopal Teen, Who Lost Mother to COVID in May, Wins World Archery Championship

Kumar has had an interest in bows and arrows for a long time now and has represented Madhya Pradesh in various national championships in archery. He has won over 12 medals till now, and his next aim is to win an Olympic medal.

"As my uncle lives in Jabalpur, it was when I visited him that I knew about the MP Archery Academy. I was selected into the academy on my first attempt and joined there in 2016," he told The Times of India.

Losing his mother three months ago was not the only setback that Kumar faced while prepping himself for the world championship. In March, when Kumar was travelling by train along with his teammates to participate in the Dehradun national championship, his compartment caught fire.