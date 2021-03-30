Healthcare in Bihar, Jharkhand: Indo-US Couple Donates Rs 1 Crore
The donation will be used for healthcare efforts in Bihar and Jharkhand.
The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) announced on Monday, 30 March, that they have received over Rs 1 crore from the Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation, for the healthcare sector in Bihar and Jharkhand.
The donation will be used for healthcare efforts in the rural areas of the two states through the PRAN-BJANA clinic initiative.
The Pravasi Alumni Nisshulk (PRAN) is an initiative by the Indian-American physicians, that is working to provide healthcare to the underprivileged in Bihar and Jharkhand. The doctors from PRAN have set up a clinic in Ranchi, providing free healthcare services, which they aim to take to the rest of the state.
According to PTI, BJANA president Avinash Gupta said, “With the generous donation of Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia, this became possible. BJANA getting a large donation is a testament to its ongoing philanthropic activities both here and back home.”
Former president of Federation of Indian Associations, Alok Kumar said that such kind of donations will help BJANA carry out healthcare efforts throughout the states.
Kalpana Bhatia runs a successful business in Texas and came from NIT, Patna.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.