Free Meals for COVID +ve Patients in Home Quarantine By Pune Group

The 13-member committee has done significant work in the food shortage that has gripped locals in the pandemic. They are utilising catering services of Bipin Goradya who spoke to The Indian Express to note that the team volunteers start cooking at their workshop in Handewadi from 6 am, since they experience a greater demand for food in the morning. As per the report, he said that they also deliver food to patients at hospitals such as Sane Guruji Hospital.

The Mitra Mandal committee also identified auto-drivers willing to take the food. They work with a team of volunteers to deliver, and identify more families to deliver the food. They also support families who are isolating alone, who may be too weak to cook, and don’t have family members in the same city to support them.