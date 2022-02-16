Doctor in Odisha's Sambalpur Launches 'One Rupee' Service for Poor
A year ago, Shankar Ramchandani, a doctor based in Odisha's Sambalpur, started a 'One Rupee' clinic to treat the poor who couldn't afford to pay heavy fees to doctors.
There was, however, still the problem of their ability to afford the medicines prescribed by the doctor.
Now, to solve this problem, and to further his long-standing commitment to serve the underprivileged, Ramchandani has launched a 'One Rupee' medicine service, under which medicines are distributed to the needy people who consult him for just Rs 1.
The service was launched on Saturday, 12 February, to commemorate the one year anniversary of the 'One Rupee' clinic, which has been functioning from Burla town's Kacha Market from 7 am to 8 am and from 6 pm to 7 pm, reported The New Indian Express.
Ramchandani, an assistant professor in the medicine department of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), provides these services after his regular duty hours.
