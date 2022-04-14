Amid Unrest, K'taka Temple Continues Ritual of Starting Fest With Quran Recital

The historic Chennakeshava temple in Belur in Hassan district of Karnataka kept alive its tradition of kicking off the 'rathotsava' or the chariot festival after reciting passages from the Quran despite opposition from Hindu right-wing organisations on Wednesday, 13 April.

The administrator of the temple had written to the Muzrai department seeking clarification over the continuation of the ritual, amid the recent unrest in the state.

The Commissioner of the Muzrai department, Rohini Sindhuri, gave the green signal for the continuation of the ritual.