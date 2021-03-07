Coimbatore Family Runs Free Funeral Service for Those in Need

The trust has won nine awards, including the ‘Coimbatore Citizen Award’. Apart from the funeral service, it offers support to those in need in the wake of natural disasters and outbreak of various diseases, and aids those who cannot afford medical or educational facilities, reported The News Minute.

‘Ilavasa Neethar Sevai’, which translates to free service for the deceased, offers various services such as providing transport, a freezer box to carry the body, shamiana, tables, chairs, tea flasks, and other relevant arrangements free of charge, added the report.