Serving Community: Man Turns His SUVs Into Free Ambulance, Hearse
To help people avoid the huge sums spent on private operators, Parmar and his friends offer free service.
Pravinsinh Parmar, a 32-year-old man from Ahmedabad’s Naroda, has turned three of his vehicles into an ambulance, a hearse and a ferry. He is offering to take patients to hospitals or labs for tests.
According to a report by The Times of India, Parmar converted his vehicles to help people amid the pandemic when he heard about the exorbitant amounts of waiting charge being levied by private ambulance and hearse operators.
Parmar offers free service to anyone in need. Parmar, along with four of his friends, started the service after he spoke to a woman who paid a hefty sum to a private operator when she had to cremate her husband who passed away due to COVID-19.
The woman was reportedly not from a well-to-do family. Parmar said that incident moved them to undertake the initiative.
Of the three vehicles, Parmar owns two. He converted one of his SUVs into an ambulance and the other into a hearse.
He rented a sedan to help people go to hospitals or labs for check-ups and tests.
The service is currently being offered to residents of Naroda living in a 20-kilometre radius of Parmar’s residence.
Parmar said that his family has been helping the community for the past 22 years. He narrated an incident of how his family did not have enough money to cremate their grandfather in the late 1990s and once their financial status improved, Parmar’s father has been constantly helping people by providing services free of cost to families that cannot afford the last rites of their dear ones.
“Within a week, we received more than 100 calls from people. We are now planning to get more vehicles to help patients get to hospitals.”Pravinsinh Parmar
(With Inputs from Times of India)
