Will Same-Sex Marriages Be Recognised in India? SC to Deliver Verdict Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, 17 October.

Who will deliver the verdict? In May 2023, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had reserved its judgment on the verdict after a 10-day hearing. Others in the Bench include Justices Hima Kohli, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha.

The case: The apex court had then heard at least 20 petitions, which were filed by various same-sex couples, transgender persons, and LGBTQIA+ activists, challenging the provisions of Special Marriage Act 1954 (SMA), Hindu Marriage Act 1955, and the Foreign Marriage Act 1969.

The petitions argued that marriage brings with it several rights, privileges, and obligations that are “bestowed and protected by the law”.