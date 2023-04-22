Man Kills Live-In Partner In Delhi, Flees After Getting Rid Of Her Body

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner and hid her body in a sofa, before getting rid of it, after she reportedly asked him to marry her, in Delhi's Karawal Nagar.
The Big Point: While the main accused is still at large, the police have arrested his sister Parul (29). The victim has been identified as Rohina.
"The woman was strangled by her live-in partner Vineet Pawar, 28 with the help of his sister, Parul. Vineet took help of his friend to carry the dead body on his motorcycle to the place where they disposed it," Joy Tirkey, DCP North-East, said told The Times Of India.
What We Know: According to the police, the couple had eloped in 2017, but did not get married. In 2019, Vineet and his father were convicted in a murder case in 2019 and awarded life imprisonment.
When he got out on bail last year, police said the victim asked him to marry her, but he refused as she was from a "different community."
"On 11 April, when the couple fought again about marriage, Vineet strangled her and stashed her body. He then dumped the body 12-km away from their residence."
Later while Vineet left for their village, his sister Parul shifted to a new accommodation.
