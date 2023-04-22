Man Kills Live-In Partner In Delhi, Flees After Getting Rid Of Her Body

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner and hid her body in a sofa, before getting rid of it, after she reportedly asked him to marry her, in Delhi's Karawal Nagar.

The Big Point: While the main accused is still at large, the police have arrested his sister Parul (29). The victim has been identified as Rohina.

"The woman was strangled by her live-in partner Vineet Pawar, 28 with the help of his sister, Parul. Vineet took help of his friend to carry the dead body on his motorcycle to the place where they disposed it," Joy Tirkey, DCP North-East, said told The Times Of India.