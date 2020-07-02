Will India Get Impacted By US Buying ‘All’ of Remdesivir Supply?

A press release by the company from 24 June reads, “Following the approval of ‘COVIFOR’, the generic of Remdesivir by DCGI, Hetero Healthcare Limited, a group company of Hetero is set to deliver the first set of 20,000 vials in two equal lots of 10,000 each, one of which will be immediately supplied to Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra; while the other lot will be supplied to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Cochin, Trivandrum and Goa within a week’s time, in order to meet the emergency requirements.”