'Baseless': UP Hospital Rejects Reports of Transfusion of Infected Blood To Kids

Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur rejected reports claiming that 14 children suffering from Thalassemia had tested positive for HIV and Hepatitis B, after transfuion of infected blood.

The college in a statement called the claims "baseless, unauthorised, and erroneous".

"Whoever comes to Kanpur for thalassemia, his first screening is done at GSVM College. Since 2019, no HIV, HBsAg or Hepatitis B thalassemia-infected patient has been found," GSVM College said in a press release.