Centre Issues Guidelines on 'Tomato Flu': What is Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?

The Health Ministry issued an advisory to states on tackling Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease AKA Tomato Flu, on Tuesday, 23 August. As per the Centre's advisory, the disease was first identified in Kerala's Kollam district on 6 May and as of 26 July, it has spread to over 82 children under the age of five.

Apart from Kollam, the advisory adds that cases have been reported from Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur villages.

Cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) have also been reported from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Odisha. As many as 26 children from Odisha have been confirmed to be suffering from HFMD.

Apart from these four states, the advisory adds that no other regions in India have reported the disease.

Here's what you need to know.