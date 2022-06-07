Shoes That Help You Push Your Limits To Achieve Your Best Performance
If you aren’t a pro, chances are you wouldn't know the difference between running and training shoes. We explain.
Finding the right pair of shoes that perfectly align with your rigorous workout routines can feel like a task. You may be in the best of shape, following a strict diet, hydrating regularly, and completing one marathon after another but still may feel like the balls of your feet are killing you. Ever wondered that maybe you have not been lacing the right shoes that help you push past your limits and achieve your best performance?
Knowing which shoes will help you soar through marathon training and which are better equipped for a rigorous gym session isn't always a straightforward exercise. If you aren’t a running pro, chances are you would not know the difference between running shoes, and training performance shoes. But selecting the wrong pair of shoes can lead to discomfort and injuries including sprained ankles or even knee injuries. We list the different range of running shoes you must know about and how each is different from the other:
#1 Go Run And Ride
The seventh generation of Skechers Go Run Ride 9 is a lightweight neutral, well-cushioned shoe with ultra-lightweight flight gen cushioned midsole for optimal impact protection and response. It features a breathable knit fabric upper with 3D printed overlays, gussetted tongue construction for a secure and comfortable fit, and a high-traction outsole for increased durability. It also includes a mid-foot strike zone which promotes efficiency in each stride.
#2 Balance – Anchor Shoes
The Skechers Go Run Balance - Anchor offer stabilized comfort and features lightweight, responsive ultra-flight cushioning. The shoes are designed with a breathable mesh upper and hotmelt synthetic overlays with embroidery details. Dual-density midsole design for motion control and rubber outsole promotes durability, while strategically-placed rubber pillars provide cushioning.
#3 Go Hiking With Pure Trail
If you are thinking about a weekend getaway to the trails then you must also lace up properly. Get started on the hike with surefooted stability and comfort wearing Skechers Go Run Pure Trail rubber outsole. The Goodyear Performance Outsole delivers enhanced traction, stability, and durability, and trail running design with ultra-grip pillars provides added support.
#4 Go Run Balance
The Skechers Go Run Balance features lace-up motion control and the lightweight, responsive ultra-flight foam cushioning offers maximum comfort. The best part is that these are machine washable.
#5 Go Run Speed Freek
For marathon enthusiasts, Skechers has launched its new running shoe collection. Committed to catering to the needs of the growing fitness community who is looking for high-performance footwear with zero compromises, this new collection arrives on the back of extensive R&D to promote athleticism in its core spirit.
Their new collection includes a wide array of exhilarating performance footwear crafted with trademarked running technology to help unleash peak performance in athletes. The most popular and technologically advanced shoe Skechers Go Run Speed Freek has launched, at a whopping Rs.17,999.
The Hyberburst® cushioning midsole offers a highly responsive and ultra-lightweight experience which has now become a consumer favorite. It is a part of the collection and will be seen on many shoes within the range. The collection also features HYPER ARC™ which adapts to your stride promoting a smoother transition as well as a Goodyear® Performance Outsole for enhanced traction.
All collections of running shoes will be available at Skechers retail outlets nationwide and online at Skechers.in.
