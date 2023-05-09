Days After Alleged Rape in Delhi Hospital, Woman Succumbs to Injuries

A 40-year-old woman, who was working as a private help at Delhi’s GB Pant Hospital, and was allegedly raped and assaulted in the hospital last week, passed away on Sunday, 7 May.
The victim was working as a private helper at the hospital for 16 years. The incident took place on the intervening night of 1 and 2 May. She was admitted to the LNJP Hospital on 2 May.
The same day, the accused, Shakir, was arrested by the Delhi Police and sent to judicial custody. He was known to the victim.
'Bleeding From Her Private Parts'
The victim has left behind five children. Her husband passed away due to cancer last year, and she was the sole earning member.
A staff at LNJP Hospital told the Times of India that when the victim was brought in, she was unconscious, “bleeding from her private parts and her blood pressure was low.” She passed away after suffering multiple organ failure.
A First Information Report had been filed under Sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Murder charges were added to the FIR after the woman’s death, Delhi Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain's office told The Quint.
In the FIR, accessed by The Quint, the victim had alleged:
“Shakir entered GB Pant Hospital through gate number 8 and came to the third floor of B block. As soon as he entered, he asked me why my phone was switched off, started hitting me, and banged my head against the wall. He punched me on my private parts, raped me, and also took away my phone and bag.”
The DCP's office also said that they've not received the postmortem report yet and the reason of her death can only be ascertained after the report is out.
On Thursday, after rumours about the incident surfaced on social media, the DCP had released a statement saying: “Neither the Medical examination of the victim nor the investigation conducted so far has surfaced anything like insertion of any object in the private part. Further, in her statement the victim has also not alleged any such act.”
