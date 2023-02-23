Perimenopause: Dietary & Lifestyle Tips to Manage Symptoms of Perimenopause
Here are a few tips and tricks to survive the perimenopausal phase healthily and happily
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Perimenopause is a phase that comes before menopause. This is a phase that can last for months before the period ceases for good. The perimenopause phase for women can differ from one another depending on their natural body processes at play.
During perimenopause, a woman experiences difference (highs and lows) in their estrogen, and progesterone levels. Estrogen levels may go up and down a bit more before the body settles into menopause. These natural hormone fluctuations can cause symptoms like
irregular periods
vaginal dryness
mood changes
hot flashes
night sweats
After a woman has gone through 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, then she has finally reached menopause. Although you can’t stop nature from taking its course, but you can make a few dietary and lifestyle changes for a happy and healthy life through perimenopause.
Dietary and Lifestyle Tips For Perimenopause
Stay Active: If you are in your late 30s or early 40s, this is the common age gap when women experience symptoms of perimenopause. You should try staying active which will prevent weight gain and sudden mood swings. It helps your body release endorphins – your natural feel-good hormones. Regular exercise also reduces the risk for heart disease and other long-term health issues.
Get proper Sleep: There are no extra precautions you need to take during perimenopause, it's the simple things. One such thing is quality sleep which can be difficult due to symptoms like night sweats. Thus, try to stick to a fixed sleeping routine and wake up around the same time. Proper sleep will help keep mood swings, irritability, and low energy at bay.
Include more protein in your diet: Perimenopause is a time when your body is going through numerous changes and your body may require more of certain nutrients like protein to tackle problems like a decrease in muscle mass, fluctuating hormones, low appetite, changing blood sugar levels, etc.
Hormonal Therapy can be useful: Women who experience moderate to severe symptoms during their perimenopause may find some relief from hormone replacement therapy. This treatment helps restore hormonal balance with the help of synthetic hormones that work like your natural hormones. This will help many of your symptoms to go away.
Eat Fibrous food: Fiber is another important nutrient for women during their perimenopausal stage. It helps keep you feeling full longer and helps curb cravings. This helps keep the weight in check and reduces your risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer.
Avoid certain Foods: Avoid consuming foods like caffeine, refined carbs, and alcohol. Avoid white bread, pasta, and baked goods to prevent blood sugar spikes and constant cravings. You can choose whole-grain brown rice instead of white rice. Sugar, caffeine, and alcohol can exaggerate hormone symptoms thus keep them away.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: Perimenopause
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.