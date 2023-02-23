Perimenopause: Dietary & Lifestyle Tips to Manage Symptoms of Perimenopause

Stay Active: If you are in your late 30s or early 40s, this is the common age gap when women experience symptoms of perimenopause. You should try staying active which will prevent weight gain and sudden mood swings. It helps your body release endorphins – your natural feel-good hormones. Regular exercise also reduces the risk for heart disease and other long-term health issues.

Get proper Sleep: There are no extra precautions you need to take during perimenopause, it's the simple things. One such thing is quality sleep which can be difficult due to symptoms like night sweats. Thus, try to stick to a fixed sleeping routine and wake up around the same time. Proper sleep will help keep mood swings, irritability, and low energy at bay.

Include more protein in your diet: Perimenopause is a time when your body is going through numerous changes and your body may require more of certain nutrients like protein to tackle problems like a decrease in muscle mass, fluctuating hormones, low appetite, changing blood sugar levels, etc.

Hormonal Therapy can be useful: Women who experience moderate to severe symptoms during their perimenopause may find some relief from hormone replacement therapy. This treatment helps restore hormonal balance with the help of synthetic hormones that work like your natural hormones. This will help many of your symptoms to go away.

Eat Fibrous food: Fiber is another important nutrient for women during their perimenopausal stage. It helps keep you feeling full longer and helps curb cravings. This helps keep the weight in check and reduces your risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer.



Avoid certain Foods: Avoid consuming foods like caffeine, refined carbs, and alcohol. Avoid white bread, pasta, and baked goods to prevent blood sugar spikes and constant cravings. You can choose whole-grain brown rice instead of white rice. Sugar, caffeine, and alcohol can exaggerate hormone symptoms thus keep them away.