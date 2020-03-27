Naming and Shaming of COVID-19 Patients Unethical, Say Activists

However, news reports have not been the only ones guilty of identifying patients. In Rajasthan, health department personnel went from door to door sticking posters informing people 'not to visit' homes of those who were under quarantine.

A poster such as this usually has four categories:

Date specifying the period of quarantine Name Address No. of persons in the household

But activists feel that this kind of labelling, though well-intentioned, engenders exclusion of those who are fighting the deadly virus.