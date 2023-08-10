Lymphatic Drainage Massage: What Is It & Its Benefits

Lymphatic drainage massage is also known as manual lymphatic drainage and it is a gentle form of massage that helps relieve painful swelling that may be in your arms and legs due to lymphedema. Lymphedema affects people recovering from breast cancer surgery.
Lymphedema occurs when the tissues retain fluid after the cardiovascular system sends blood to the tissues and organs. The remaining fluid is called lymph and it is generally stored in the lymphatic system but to some disturbance the lymph may be collected in your arms and legs resulting in swelling.
Let's know more about Lymphatic drainage massage through its benefits and more.
How Is Lymphatic Drainage Massage Performed?
The person in need of the lymphatic drainage massage lies down on their back and practice deep breathing exercises.
The therapist or professional starts in areas without blocked lymph nodes while slowly and gently running their hands over the skin to stretch the surface toward the lymph nodes.
They use stretching techniques like cupping motions, strokes, and rhythmic pressure.
After pass over the skin process is over, they wait for the skin to return to its original shape.
The same massage is repeated and paused to move lymph through the lymph networks and lymph nodes. The therapist will work their way to the areas with the most lymph blockage, like the arms and legs.
Lymphatic Drainage Massage: Benefits
The lymphatic system helps boost the body’s immune defenses.
Lymphatic fluid flows through lymph vessels and the lymph nodes wherein the white blood cells trap and destroy harmful particles, such as bacteria.
Regular flow of lymphatic fluid is necessary else it can cause swelling due to the buildup of lymph fluid in the arms or legs. Lymphatic drainage massage can reduce the risk of lymphedema.
Lymphatic massage is also a part of the treatment program called decongestive lymphatic therapy (DLT).
It can improve circulation throughout the lymphatic system and help manage symptoms like swelling in arms and legs, swelling in chest and breast, pain, feeling of heaviness, etc.
The massage is also helpful for patients cancer treatments that involve the removal of lymph nodes, filariasis, infestation of the lymph nodes by a parasite carried by mosquitoes, few types of vascular surgery, burn scar excision, lipectomy, and health conditions that affect blood flow.
7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Ginger
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)