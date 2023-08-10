Lymphatic Drainage Massage: What Is It & Its Benefits

Lymphatic drainage massage is also known as manual lymphatic drainage and it is a gentle form of massage that helps relieve painful swelling that may be in your arms and legs due to lymphedema. Lymphedema affects people recovering from breast cancer surgery.

Lymphedema occurs when the tissues retain fluid after the cardiovascular system sends blood to the tissues and organs. The remaining fluid is called lymph and it is generally stored in the lymphatic system but to some disturbance the lymph may be collected in your arms and legs resulting in swelling.

Let's know more about Lymphatic drainage massage through its benefits and more.