Need for Comprehensive Sex Education: Moving Beyond Birds & Bees 

That sex is a taboo topic in India is no breaking news. It is evident by how we handle the subject from a young age or the time we first find out about it. But in the day and age of the Internet, social media, and unlimited access to information, how do we know for sure that children are getting the right information about everything, including sex and sexuality? Especially, in the absence of a detailed, comprehensive conversation at home and at school?

How can we ensure children and young adults have a good understanding of sexual health, choice, consent, and safety? It’s time we push for a comprehensive sex education curriculum that goes beyond the birds and the bees.