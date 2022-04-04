8 Tips for Quicker Recovery After a C-Section Delivery
Follow these tips to take care of a mother if she gave birth with the help of C-section.
According to the reports of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 31.9% of deliveries are caesarean, also known as C-section delivery.
C-section delivery requires major surgery on the stomach and leads to various long-term mental and physical issues. Some mothers have to deal with it alone while others cannot describe the pain to anyone.
According to PubMed Central, it takes 4 to 6 weeks for the incision to heal and the patient to recover but the healing process can go up to 24 weeks as well.
There might be various reasons for a time-consuming recovery like infection, diabetes, or other underlying medical issues but here are a few tips that might help you recover faster and make your journey easy as well.
1. Take Plenty of Rest
This is the first advice a doctor or a relative shall give you because new mothers tend to ignore the importance of rest after such a major surgery. C-section delivery is just like any major surgery and your body requires weeks or months to heal.
Do not spend the time finishing household chores while the baby sleeps, newborn does not have a sleep routine so you need to adjust your resting routine according to their sleeping pattern and you may ask for help if it becomes difficult for you but prioritize your health more than the household chores.
2. Nutritious Diet
According to Healthline, a healthy nutritious diet is not only essential while you carry the baby but also after the delivery. C-section delivery leads to extreme loss of blood, weak muscles, and unbearable pain.
It is important that you consume foods like nuts, fruits, vegetables, legumes, etc that help the baby and the mother grow stronger together. These foods might also add flavor to the breast milk that might make the baby familiar with the taste of different food items.
Consumption of fluids might also help prevent constipation and allow easy flow of breast milk.
3. Focus on Postpartum Changes in Your Body
The life of a new mother is more challenging than we can imagine. She does not only have to go through the pain during the delivery but also has to face postpartum changes her body and mind goes through.
Physical changes include swelling or engorgement of breasts, acne, loose skin, vaginal discharge, vaginal dryness, hair fall, etc.
These after-effects have to be managed with a combination of diet change, OTC medications, ointments, regular massage, supplements, and other remedies under expert care.
4. Keep Your Mental Health in Check
It is not only the body that goes through so much, the mind also fails to keep up with the rapid changes and the pain a mother goes through. This is a crucial time and mothers must be aware of their mental and emotional health changes.
According to the US National Institutes of Health, 80% of the mothers go through feelings of sadness, fatigue, and loneliness and 15% of mothers suffer from postpartum depression.
It is important that you keep your emotions in check and your doctor may recommend therapy or antidepressants if need be.
5. Prevent Infection
According to the doctors of the Mayo Clinic, post-caesarian infection and injury are common risks among the other challenges after a C-section delivery. The symptoms might include discharge from the incision, swelling around the incision, redness, or abdominal pain.
One must be aware of her body and look out for such symptoms and must follow the aftercare instructions like changing the bandages regularly, cleaning the area around the incision, taking the antibiotics regularly, and not putting the baby's weight on the incision.
6. Consult Your Doctor for Breastfeeding Issues
According to the World Health Organization, mothers go through breastfeeding issues after a C-section delivery and also face separation issues with their newborns.
The delay in milk production in new mothers is quite common after a C-section so they shouldn't panic and consult a medical expert in such cases.
Trying different relaxing positions for the baby might help, asking for help or consulting a lactation expert might be of great use.
7. Prevent Constipation
Slow bowel issues or constipation is a common problem after a C-section delivery. Lack of fibre and fluids, fluctuating hormones, use of anesthesia, iron content in supplements, and weak pelvic muscles might be the cause of this problem.
You can get rid of the problem if you are successful in avoiding the problems of gas and bloating. Fennel or chamomile tea, walking, high fibre foods, increase in fluid intake might help reduce the problems related to constipation.
8. Do not Miss Postnatal Check-Ups
According to UK's National Health Service, one must go for postnatal check-ups regularly up to 6 or 8 weeks after delivery and can extend it longer if they feel the need for it.
The doctors might discuss your overall health and mental wellbeing. They might check your stitches, weight, and symptoms of obesity, might take cervical tests, and ask about contraception and vaginal discharge.
Make sure that you do not miss out on these appointments because your well-being is better for both you and your baby in the long term.
