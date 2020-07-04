Fighting Stigma Against Frontline Workers at the Community Level

Often, the mobilization of communities begins through strong leadership from the top, and that is the strategy that the Centre for Calatalyzing Change (C3), an NGO, applied in helping this cause gain more momentum. C3 has been working with cohorts of Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) from local Panchayati Raj Institutions in Bihar since 2007, empowering them to become self-sufficient leaders and be vocal in local policy and decision-making. And so, during the pandemic, C3 harnessed the leadership skills of these women through its “Champion Intervention” in ten districts, 26 blocks, 349-gram panchayats of Bihar, where C3 empowered them to not only monitor and advocate for quality maternal, infant and child nutrition and health services but also to carry out felicitation ceremonies for frontline workers to help defeat the prevailing myths that surround these workers, as well as boosting the healthcare workers’ morale.