Dry Eye Prevention: 6 Simple Home Remedies For Dry Eyes

1. Warm compress can be helpful for dry eye as recommended by doctors of Mayo Clinic. Tears contain oil, water, and mucus that help keep the eye eyes moist. Lack of any of these three can cause inflamed and flaky eyelids that can clog the oil-making glands along the edge of your lid. Warm compress can be prepared by dipping a clean cloth in warm water after wringing it. It will help ease irritation and loosen clogged oils. You will have to place it over your closed eye for at least a minute and gently press the edge of your eyelid with your finger to squeeze out the clogged oils. The moist heat helps loosen up the clogged oils in the glands.



2. Wash off the crusty lashes: You can clean your eyelids, the surrounding skin and hair to avoid lid inflammation. You just need to take a bit of baby shampoo or mild soap on your fingertips and gently massage your closed eye, near the base of your eyelashes. Make sure to consult a doctor before.

3. Stay Hydrated: Water is necessary for every part of the body and it helps the body to stay healthy and function normally. Similarly, the eyes also require water and hydration. Drinking water helps keep them moist. Keep sipping on water even if you are not thirsty and aim for eight to 10 glasses throughout the day. You can also consume water-rich foods like cucumbers and watermelon.