Centre Lifts COVID Restrictions: What You Need To Know About New COVID Rules
What can you do and what can't you do under the new COVID-19 rules?
The Home Ministry has lifted COVID restrictions which were implemented under the Disaster Management Act in March 2020, in an order dated Wednesday, 23 March 2022.
The order states that restrictions under the NDMA no longer need to be implemented, but mask restrictions, hand hygiene, and other safety measures ordered by the Health Ministry will continue.
So what's allowed and what's not allowed under the new COVID rules? Does this mark an end to pandemic restrictions? Read on.
Which COVID Restrictions Have Been Lifted?
The order dated 24 March 2020 implemented the rules of the Disaster Management Act, on the suggestion of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). It implemented curbs with regards to the working capacities of offices - both government and private, essentially either stopping their operations and eventually allowing them to run but at half capacity.
It also implemented several restrictions and rules about what activities were allowed and prohibited.
The restrictions included the closures of all commercial and private establishments, hospitality establishments and industries, with some exceptions.
It also mandated the functioning of all medical establishments and essential services. You can read the full first list of restrictions here.
"...significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, etc.,"Quote from the order
Most of these rules will come to an end. This means that you'll likely be able to visit your favourite restaurant, without limits on seating capacity, soon enough.
However, the advisory goes on to state that people should continue to follow mask rules, safety guidelines and other steps recommended by the Health Ministry.
Which COVID Rules Will Continue?
For one, mask rules will continue to stay in effect. Any other advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will continue including hand hygiene and safety measures.
States and UTs have been authorised to stay watchful and take any containment measures needed if a rise in cases takes place.
While the most intensive of COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in the coming months, states are likely to take a call on what curbs need to continue and what need to go on the basis of COVID cases.
The Centre has essentially left it up to States to slowly discontinue the rules under the Disaster Management Act and follow any containment measures needed including vaccination and observation from time to time.
