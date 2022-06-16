ADVERTISEMENT

In Sharp Rise, India Logs 12,213 New COVID-19 Cases – Highest Since February

On Wednesday, India had recorded 8,822 coronavirus cases.

The Quint
Published
Coronavirus
1 min read
In Sharp Rise, India Logs 12,213 New COVID-19 Cases – Highest Since February
i

Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, India on Thursday, 16 June, reported 12,213 new cases and 11 deaths due to the viral disease. This is the first time since 26 February that the country has witnessed a single-day surge of more than 10,000 cases.

The daily positivity rate rose to 2.35 percent, while the total number of active cases went up to 58,215.

On Wednesday, India had recorded 8,822 coronavirus cases.

Amid the surge, Delhi reported 1,375 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with the positivity rate rising to 7.01 percent. This was the second day in a row that Delhi reported over 1,000 cases in a single day.

Also Read

Delhi COVID Cases on the Rise Again: Where Is the Pandemic Headed?

Delhi COVID Cases on the Rise Again: Where Is the Pandemic Headed?
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since 23 January, and one new death connected to the infection.

After nearly five months, the financial capital has surpassed the 2,000 daily case-mark. Previously, 2,550 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai, on 23 January, with 13 deaths.

Also Read

Karan Johar Reacts to Reports Calling His Birthday Bash a ‘COVID Hotspot'

Karan Johar Reacts to Reports Calling His Birthday Bash a ‘COVID Hotspot'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×