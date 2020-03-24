COVID-19: Man Dies Consuming ‘Chloroquine’ After Trump Praised It

Here’s where the evidence comes in — and, so far, there is not much. Hydroxychloroquine curbed coronavirus' ability to enter cells in lab tests, researchers reported last week in the journal Nature Medicine. That doesn't mean it would do the same in people or that they could tolerate the doses tested in the lab.

A report from China claimed chloroquine helped more than 100 patients at 10 hospitals, but they had various degrees of illness and were treated with various doses for different lengths of time. They also might have recovered without the drug — there was no comparison group.