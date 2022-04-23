Want to Reduce the Appearance of Cellulite? These Tips Might Help
Follow these tips to reduce the fat accumulation or cellulite around your thighs and arms.
A majority of you might have felt less confident and more conscious of their body due to the appearance of the cellulite around your thigh or arms. Most people change the clothes they wear in order to hide their cellulite spots.
Firstly, we want to lay emphasis on the fact that it is completely normal to have cellulite and you do not have to worry about the appearance of the skin or about the judgement.
Cellulite makes your skin look a bit dimpled, bumpy and looks similar to the texture of an orange peel. The common spots for cellulite to appear are upper arms, buttocks, lower abdomen and thighs. Before wasting any more time, let's get started with the tips and tricks that can reduce the appearance of cellulite or may be help you completely get rid of it.
Exercise
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, fat accumulation under the skin and pulling down of the tough cords is one of the main reasons for the dimpled and uneven skin. Exercise can help reduce the fat accumulation thus reducing the appearance of cellulite.
Half cardio and half strength training can help lose you the extra weight and strengthen the muscles under the arms, buttocks, and thighs that help flatten the skin and get rid of cellulite.
Dry Brushing
According to PubMed Central, dry brushing is a skincare technique that helps regulate the circulatory system, and lymphatic system and get rid of the dead cells that accumulate on the skin. The increased blood flow makes the skin look plump and softer for the time being but that is more temporary.
Therefore, for some, this technique might help in reducing the appearance of cellulite but for some, it might not really work in the long run. Also, there is not enough study to support the benefits of dry brushing in reducing cellulite.
Manual Manipulation
Manual manipulation is not anything but massage around the areas that have cellulite formation to increase the blood flow, and plumpness, redistribute the fat cells and drain away the excess body fluid.
According to the US NIH, it can be used as an effective method to reduce the appearance of cellulite due to the above-mentioned benefits. There are several tools available in the market for skin massage as well but they are not that effective.
Lose the Extra Pounds
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, weight gain or extra weight worsens the appearance of cellulite, and losing weight may help get rid of the fat accumulation, helping in fat redistribution and toning the body.
Well-toned muscles reduce the appearance of cellulite and are better than massage and dry brushing due to its longer-term results.
Retinols
According to Healthline, retinol can act as an effective measure to reduce or get rid of cellulite since it forms a thick layer above the skin to reduce the appearance of cellulite. But you might have to use retinol for over 6 months to see any visible results.
According to PubMed Central, retinol has proved to show results when accompanied by a few dietary changes as well. Though retinol may cause dryness, rashes, flakiness, and more damage from the sun.
Dietary Changes
According to US NIH, a dietary detox may help you reduce the appearance of cellulite. The only things you have to get rid of are the things that are the reason for your weight gain or obesity like alcohol, smoking, high carbs, sugary beverages, pills for sleeping, etc.
You can replace all these unhealthy options with fresh fruits and vegetables, high fiber foods, rich omega-3 acids and other nutrient dense foods.
